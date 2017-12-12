Rockets' Troy Williams: No longer listed on injury report

Williams (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Williams didn't travel with the Rockets for their recent three-game road trip due to a nee injury, but should be back to full strength now after the extended time off. That being said, Williams has seen action in just four games this season and is not a part of the regular rotation, so he can be avoided in fantasy leagues. Look for Williams to head back to the G-League.