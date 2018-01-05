Rockets' Troy Williams: Out again Saturday
Williams (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams has been battling a sprained MCL for several weeks, but he wasn't a part of the Rockets' rotation prior to the injury. It's unclear when he's expected to return, and the Rockets appear content to evaluate the 23-year-old on a game-to-game basis.
