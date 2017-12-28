Rockets' Troy Williams: Out Thursday vs. Celtics

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets briefly removed Williams from their injury report earlier this month, but with no game action in either the NBA or G League since late November, it's evident he still hasn't fully recovered from an MCL sprain in his right knee. Once Williams is healthy again, he could head to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on a full-time basis unless injuries thin the Rockets' forward ranks.