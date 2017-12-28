Rockets' Troy Williams: Out Thursday vs. Celtics
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets briefly removed Williams from their injury report earlier this month, but with no game action in either the NBA or G League since late November, it's evident he still hasn't fully recovered from an MCL sprain in his right knee. Once Williams is healthy again, he could head to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on a full-time basis unless injuries thin the Rockets' forward ranks.
More News
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Dealing with sprained knee•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Returns from D-League•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...