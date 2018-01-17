Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable for Thursday
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams, who hasn't played since Nov. 27 due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, looks to be approaching full health, as the Rockets announced earlier this week that the forward was medically cleared to play. Even so, the Rockets still made Williams inactive for Monday's loss to the Clippers, so a similar fate could await him Thursday. It's not expected that Williams will be included in head coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation even as he becomes further removed from the knee injury.
