Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable Monday with illness

Williams is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to an illness.

Williams recently spent time with the Rockets' G League affiliate at Rio Grande Valley following a lengthy recovering from a sprained MCL in his right knee, but it appears that injury is no longer a concern. Instead, Williams' availability Monday will be impacted solely by how he progresses in his recovery from the illness, but even if he dresses for the contest, don't expect him to see any action if the game proves to be competitive.