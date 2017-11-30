Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League

Williams was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams was sent down to the G-League to participate in the Vipers' game Wednesday. He finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting in just 21 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories