Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League
Williams was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams was sent down to the G-League to participate in the Vipers' game Wednesday. He finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting in just 21 minutes.
