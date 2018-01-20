Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League

Williams was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams has appeared in just four games with the Rockets this season, averaging 4.3 minutes per game. So, his re-appearance on the roster likely won't have too much of an effect on things. That said, with Trevor Ariza (suspension) and Gerald Green (suspension) out, there's a possibility that Williams could see a couple minutes of action.