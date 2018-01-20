Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League
Williams was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams has appeared in just four games with the Rockets this season, averaging 4.3 minutes per game. So, his re-appearance on the roster likely won't have too much of an effect on things. That said, with Trevor Ariza (suspension) and Gerald Green (suspension) out, there's a possibility that Williams could see a couple minutes of action.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...