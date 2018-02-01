Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League
Williams was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams' most recent stint in the G-League was certainly a successful one, as he ended up with 32 points (9-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes on Wednesday. Following that strong performance, he's earned a call-up to the big club, though playing time should continue to be hard to come by. Williams hasn't seen the court with the Rockets since Nov. 27 and that will likely be the case moving forward in competitive contests.
