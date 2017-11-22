Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League

Williams was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

Williams has struggled to find playing time in the NBA this season, garnering just seven total minutes. However, he's seeing 29.7 minutes per game in the G-League, posting 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

