Rockets' Troy Williams: Removed from Monday's injury report

Williams (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat.

Williams was recently cleared from a sprained MCL, but then came down with an illness, which gave him a questionable designation coming into the day. However, after going through warmups without issue, Williams now feels healthy enough to take the court. All that said, Williams is expected to remain on the outside of the regular rotation, so he's unlikely to get any minutes despite being back to full strength.