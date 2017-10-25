Rockets' Troy Williams: Returns from D-League

The Rockets recalled Williams from the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

With Trevor Ariza out Wednesday against the 76ers with a sprained left foot and at risk of missing additional time, Williams will return to the NBA team to offer some additional depth on the wing. Though Williams should be active for Wednesday's contest, he won't necessarily crack the rotation with P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute likely in line ahead of him for minutes.