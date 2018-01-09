Rockets' Troy Williams: Ruled out Monday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's matchup with the Bulls.
Williams has been out with a sprained right MCL since the end of November, and will once again miss another game. The fact that he was listed as a game-time decision likely means that he is close to returning, however this shouldn't affect the Rockets rotation as Williams wasn't seeing much time before the injury.
