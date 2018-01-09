Rockets' Troy Williams: Ruled out Monday

Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's matchup with the Bulls.

Williams has been out with a sprained right MCL since the end of November, and will once again miss another game. The fact that he was listed as a game-time decision likely means that he is close to returning, however this shouldn't affect the Rockets rotation as Williams wasn't seeing much time before the injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories