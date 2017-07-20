Rockets' Troy Williams: Signs three-year extension with Rockets
Williams signed a three-year contract extension with the Rockets on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Williams, a former undrafted rookie out Indiana, began the 2016-17 campaign with the Grizzlies, playing in 24 games, while notching 13 starts as an injury fill-in. However, he wasn't overly impressive with extended playing time and was eventually let go in January. Once he cleared waivers, the Rockets took that opportunity to sign him to a 10-day contract, before inking Williams to a deal for the remainder of the season. He was solid in limited minutes during that short stint, playing in six games (three starts) and averaging 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 23.2 minutes. After signing a three-year extension on Thursday, Williams should slot back in as an additional forward in the frontcourt, but likely won't see enough minutes to be a fantasy relevant. The first year of the deal is fully guaranteed.
