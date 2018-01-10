Rockets' Troy Williams: Sitting out again Wednesday
Williams (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Williams' absence due to the sprained right MCL has spanned nearly a month and a half, with the Rockets having yet to provide any indication that he's close to returning to the court. The forward is only averaging 4.3 minutes across four appearances at the NBA level in 2017-18 and seems likely to make his greatest impact with the Rockets' G League affiliate at Rio Grande Valley this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Out again Saturday•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Out Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Dealing with sprained knee•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start