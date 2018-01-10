Rockets' Troy Williams: Sitting out again Wednesday

Williams (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Williams' absence due to the sprained right MCL has spanned nearly a month and a half, with the Rockets having yet to provide any indication that he's close to returning to the court. The forward is only averaging 4.3 minutes across four appearances at the NBA level in 2017-18 and seems likely to make his greatest impact with the Rockets' G League affiliate at Rio Grande Valley this season.