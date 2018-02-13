Play

Rockets' Troy Williams: Will stay with Rockets

Updating a previous note, Williams will not be released by the Rockets after further discussions, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Rockets will still have to release a player from their current roster if they want to sign Joe Johnson, but it will not be Williams after all. Williams will likely continue to bounce back and forth between Houston and the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season while remaining a deep option option for the Rockets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories