Rockets' Troy Williams: Will stay with Rockets
Updating a previous note, Williams will not be released by the Rockets after further discussions, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Rockets will still have to release a player from their current roster if they want to sign Joe Johnson, but it will not be Williams after all. Williams will likely continue to bounce back and forth between Houston and the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season while remaining a deep option option for the Rockets.
More News
-
Troy Williams: To be released by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Removed from Monday's injury report•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...