Jerome, along with three other players, have been traded to the Rockets in exchange for four players, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jerome will begin his 2022-23 season playing for Houston after just finishing his third season in the NBA with the Thunder. The 25-year-old guard spent two seasons with Oklahoma City, where he averaged 8.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 steals during 20.3 minutes of action. Expect Jerome to likely see depth minutes behind Kevin Porter at point guard.