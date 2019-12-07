Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Added to injury report
Chandler is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chander could miss a second-straight game due to an illness. The veteran center won't be missed too much considering he's seeing just 9.1 minutes on average per game so far.
