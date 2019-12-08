Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Doubtful to play Monday
Chandler (illness) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup against Sacramento.
Chandler missed Sunday's game against Phoenix with an illness for his second straight absence, and it looks like the Rockets are expecting the veteran to sit out at least one more contest. The 37-year-old doesn't hold a large enough role to warrant much fantasy attention.
