Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Expected to start Friday
Mike D'Antoni said Chandler will start at center Friday against the Pacers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Chandler will draw his first start of the season with Clint Capela (head) unavailable. The veteran big man hasn't seen much run this season; he played a season-high 16 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, tallying five points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...