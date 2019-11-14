Play

Mike D'Antoni said Chandler will start at center Friday against the Pacers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Chandler will draw his first start of the season with Clint Capela (head) unavailable. The veteran big man hasn't seen much run this season; he played a season-high 16 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, tallying five points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

