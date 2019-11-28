Chandler played eight minutes, and had one point (0-0 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in a win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Chandler was the nominal starter tonight in Clint Capela's (illness) absence, but didn't see much playing time. Capela appears as though he could be ready to return as soon as their next game against the Hawks on Saturday, so Chandler can be safely ignored in almost all formats.