Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Joins Rockets
Chandler has agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockets, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
With Nene declining his player option and testing free agency, the Rockets were effectively without a backup center for the 2019-20 season. Signing Chandler has cleared that up. Though Chandler will be entering his age 37 season, his 7-foot-1 frame and solid athleticism will make him a lob target for James Harden and Russell Westbrook -- something that Nene hasn't been able to do. Chandler hasn't played more than 66 games since the 2014-15 campaign, but he's remained a quality player when available. Over the past three seasons (148 games, 98 starts), Chandler has averaged 5.9 points and 8.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes.
