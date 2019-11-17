Chandler posted zero points (0-2 FG), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 17 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 125-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Making his second straight start at center in place of the concussed Clint Capela, Chandler predictably focused his efforts on the defensive end and rarely saw the ball on offense. Chandler should continue to stick on the top unit if Capela misses more time, but the veteran represents little more than a rebounds and blocks streamer.