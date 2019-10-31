Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Limited role early on
Chandler has played single-digit minutes in each of the Rockets' last three games.
Chandler saw 11 minutes of action in the season-opener against Milwaukee, but he's since sunk into a reduced role, logging just 14 total minutes over the last three games. Barring an injury to Clint Capela, Chandler won't be relevant in most fantasy leagues.
