Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Officially out Monday
Chandler (illness) will not play Monday against the Kings, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Chandler will remain sidelined for a third consecutive game as he continues to battle flu-like symptoms. The veteran big man is averaging just 7.3 minutes per game this season, so his absence shouldn't have much of an effect on Houston's rotation.
