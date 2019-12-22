Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Only four minutes Saturday
Chandler managed just two rebounds in four minutes during Saturday's 139-125 victory over Phoenix.
Chandler left the bench early but that was it for the veteran who ended with just four minutes on the floor. He is playing a very limited role for the Rockets and as long as Clint Capela is healthy, he is not worth targeting in any fantasy format.
