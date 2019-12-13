Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Out Friday
Chandler (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chandler was originally doubtful for Friday's contest, so it's no surprise to see he won't be suiting up for the fifth straight game. Gary Clark could see additional minutes in his absence.
