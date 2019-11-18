Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Resting Monday
Chandler will be rested Monday against the Trail Blazers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Chandler will get the night off after starting both ends of the team's back-to-back set over the weekend, playing a combined 42 minutes and tallying two points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. In Chandler's absence, Isaiah Hartenstein will serve as Clint Capela's backup Monday.
