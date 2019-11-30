Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Starting again Saturday
Chandler will start Saturday against the Hawks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Chandler will get another opportunity with Clint Capela still battling an illness. His presence in the starting lineup doesn't necessarily mean he'll play a large role in the game, as he played just eight minutes as the starter Wednesday against the Heat.
