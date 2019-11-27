Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Starting Wednesday
Chandler will start Wednesday's game against the Heat in place of Clint Capela (illness), Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Chandler will start his third game of the season while Capela is sidelined by the illness. Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark are both expected to provide frontcourt depth off the bench.
