Washington totaled 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal over 36 minutes Monday versus the Capitanes.

Washington also finished Monday without a turnover and committed only one foul over 36 minutes. He was efficient and effective on both ends of the floor in this one, displaying why the Rockets acquired him via draft-and-trade with the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The rookie has yet to impact the Rockets' rotation, logging only four minutes in his lone appearance, but he could later in the season if Houston opts to give its youth an extended look.