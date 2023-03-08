The Rockets assigned Washington to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
With Kevin Porter and Jalen Green both available, Washington's role for the NBA squad has dwindled over the past week. He'll presumably see extended playing time during his stint in the G League.
