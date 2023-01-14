Washington logged 47 points (15-33 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steal across 39 minutes during the Vipers' 134-113 loss at Stockton on Friday.

Stockton had himself a night, carrying the Vipers on his back en route to a blowout loss that could have been worse for them. If anything, his latest log indicates that he will be their primary option moving forward. Washington is averaging more than 30.0 points across his G League games since the new year.