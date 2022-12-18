Washington produced six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Washington did his job off the bench in this one and has now handled playing time in each of his last two contests since being recalled from the G League. He managed to make an impact across the board and also recorded his first steal of the season. Washington will likely struggle to see consistent minutes going forward, however, as he's sitting behind Kevin Porter, Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and Jalen Green on the depth chart.