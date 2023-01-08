Washington logged 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 124-110 loss Saturday versus Sioux Falls.

Washington was sent to the Houston Rockets' G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, after sitting out as it lost against Utah on Thursday. If a regular part of the Vipers, he is expected to be one of the new best options they have. Washington will be given the keys to score and distribute at will, like he did Saturday and unlike in Houston for the time being.