Washington logged 31 points (12-29 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 42 minutes during the Vipers' 134-120 loss to Delaware on Tuesday.

Washington was the Vipers' best scorer, rebounder and distributor during their first loss of the 2023 G League Finals. The Vipers' success will continue to go through him, especially as his playoff-scoring average (25.8 points across four G League games) suggests.