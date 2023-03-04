Washington (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Washington exited Wednesday's game with a migraine after playing just five minutes and was initially tabbed questionable for Saturday's tilt with an illness. However, he will suit up for the contest and is expected to reclaim his backup point guard role.
