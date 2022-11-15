Washington was sent back to the G League on Tuesday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Washington saw his first action of the season Monday versus the Clippers, logging four minutes in the game. The rookie appears bound to float between the two levels in 2022-23, though he'll be a name to monitor later in the season if the Rockets lean toward an even more youth-laden rotation.
