Washington logged 53 points (15-33 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 134-113 loss to the Stockton Kings on Friday.

Washington had himself a night, accounting for nearly half of the Vipers' scoring total in the blowout loss. The Rockets recently dispatched Washington to the G League to pick up playing time since he wasn't included in the NBA rotation, but he could soon be en route to Houston while Kevin Porter (foot) nurses an injury.