Washington logged 53 points (15-33 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 134-113 loss to the Stockton Kings on Friday.
Washington had himself a night, accounting for nearly half of the Vipers' scoring total in the blowout loss. The Rockets recently dispatched Washington to the G League to pick up playing time since he wasn't included in the NBA rotation, but he could soon be en route to Houston while Kevin Porter (foot) nurses an injury.
More News
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Logs 21 points as secondary option•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Double-double during G League game•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Logs career-high 20 minutes•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Decent all-around production•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Recalled to NBA•