Washington logged 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 116-110 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

Washington missed more than 66.7 percent of his field goals and almost averaged a turnover for every five minutes he played. Still, the guard is expected to receive maximum opportunities if he remains part of the Houston Rockets' G League affiliate moving forward.