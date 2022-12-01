Washington racked up 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and a rebound over 32 minutes Tuesday versus the Squadron.

Washington clearly has free reign to shoot as much as he pleases in his G League contests, attempting at least 15 shots in all but two of his appearances with the Vipers. Tuesday marked his least-efficient night from the field since the opener versus the same Squadron, who appear to have his number.