Washington logged 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during the Vipers' 128-122 win at Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Washington served as a great scorer and distributor during the Vipers' latest game, but not their best. That was Trevor Hudgins, who will continue being Washington's partner for their starting backcourt. Washington is expected to give Hudgins a little leeway, but not so much to greatly diminish his value.
