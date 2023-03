Washington logged 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 41 minutes during the Vipers' 124-122 win at South Bay on Wednesday.

As expected, Washington will be with the Vipers for their G League playoff run. He proved to be invaluable too, spearheading an upset win at South Bay with more points and assists than any of his teammates logged Wednesday. Washington will attempt to keep it up Friday against Memphis.