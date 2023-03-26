Washington logged 32 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 135-116 win over Long Island on Saturday.

Washington was the Vipers' best player as they went 2-1 across their last three regular-season games. He averaged 24.7 points and 8.3 assists across the three-game span. Those were crucial to helping the Vipers qualify for the G League playoffs, in which Washington is expected to participate, especially after how well he has performed recently.