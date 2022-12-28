Washington supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Celtics.

Washington played as the primary backup behind Kevin Porter, usurping Daishen Nix in the rotation. Managers have been calling for Washington to play more minutes since opening night and while this is still only deep-league relevant, it is certainly a step in the right direction. Managers in deeper formats should keep an eye on things in Houston, just in case Washington can carve out a regular 20-minute role.