Washington posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to Golden State.

Washington got the first start of his career Friday, delivering a relatively strong fantasy line. With the Rockets running a very thin backcourt, Washington is finally getting the run many have been hoping for. While it is unlikely to stick ROS, he is a name to at least watch for the next week or two. Should he see upwards of 30 minutes again Sunday, those in deeper formats could consider taking a flier on the promising young rookie.