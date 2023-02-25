Washington will start against the Warriors on Friday according to Coty M. Davis of SI.com.
This will be the first career start for the rookie point guard. Washington will have a lot of opportunities to run the show as the Rockets are missing both Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. due to injuries. According to coach Stephen Silas, there's a small chance either of those two return Sunday against the Blazers.
