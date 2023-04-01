Washington logged 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists and nine rebounds across 40 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 110-108 win over Memphis on Friday.

Washington was one rebound short of a triple-double. But despite being unable to log at least 10 rebounds, he still recorded a double-double and did enough to help lead Rio Grande Valley advance into the G League's Western Conference Finals. Washington will be expected to continue leading the Vipers when they compete against Sioux Falls on Sunday.