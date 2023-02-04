Washington contributed zero points (0-1 FG) across two minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the Raptors.

Despite both Jalen Green (calf) and Kevin Porter (foot/toe) being sidelined, Washington remains on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time. While he has arguably the most upside of any of the Rockets' fringe guards, Washington just cannot get a look in. Head coach Stephen Silas is not known for making logical decisions and this falls right into that basket. The hope is that his role will expand down the stretch, although confidence is low given Silas' track record.