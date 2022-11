Washington racked up one point (1-2 FT) in four minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers.

Washington made his debut for the Rockets, recalled from the G League after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. While there is clearly nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective, he is a name to watch, at least in deeper formats. The Rockets spent a first-round draft pick on Washington, meaning they are likely to inject him into the rotation at some point down the track.