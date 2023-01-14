The Rockets recalled Washington for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

With Kevin Porter (foot) uncertain to play Sunday against the Clippers and Jalen Green facing a possible suspension after leaving the bench during an altercation that occurred in Friday's loss to the Kings, the Rockets will bring Washington aboard to restore some depth in the backcourt. Washington, who erupted for 53 points, 10 rebounds and four assists Friday in the Vipers' 134-113 loss to the Stockton Kings, could be asked to play major minutes Sunday if both Porter and Green aren't available.